Fans urge franchises to bid big for Sheldon Cottrell after crafty Virat Kohli dismissal

With the auction for the 2020 edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) set to take place in just four days, fans have been on the lookout for the best additions to their respective favourite franchises. The latest name which has gained concrete attention from fans all over the world is none other than Windies pacer Sheldon Cottrell, who has been impressive in the ongoing first ODI between West Indies and India at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai.

Cottrell accounted for the dismissals of opener KL Rahul and India skipper Virat Kohli, in the same over with the latter's dismissal drawing special praise from the fans. The pacer bowled a clever slower delivery which was bowled wide with great accuracy leaving Kohli who attempted to hit the ball to third man, after misjudging the length in no position to negotiate the delivery. The Team India skipper was left shell shocked after the ball hit the stumps following an inside edge.

Many fans have gone on social media, demanding a bid from their respective franchises for the pacer's services. Here is how the fans reacted: Sheldon Cottrell could be a big buy at the #IPL2020 Auction. Has that ability to take early wickets. Makes the ball to angle in into right handers, has decent variations and that cross seam delivery he bowls seems to get extra bounce. Should be a good add to any team. #INDvWI December 15, 2019 Can #SheldonCottrell celebrate this for @ChennaiIPL ? In Coming season !! #IPL2020 — Shalom Beryl (@shalom_beryl) December 15, 2019 Sheldon Cottrell - RCB 2020. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 15, 2019 @RCBTweets please focus to buy @sheldoncottrell in ipl auction — Viral Gupta (@ViralGupta4) December 15, 2019 Opener Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are looking to rebuild the Indian innings after Cottrell's twin dismissals, with an exciting match expected in the coming hours.