Fara Williams, Rachel Yankey inducted in Women's Super League Hall of Fame

London [UK], October 6 (ANI): Fara Williams and Rachel Yankey have been inducted into the newly launched FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame, the association announced on Wednesday.



The Football Association (FA) announced Williams as the first inductee and Yankey as the second to the Hall of Fame. Williams who is England's record cap holder has had an illustrious career in the domestic game having featured in every season of the FA Women's Super League before her retirement this year, playing for clubs including Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal and Reading.



Widely regarded as one of this country's most gifted midfielders, Williams has been an integral part of every club she has played at, winning two Barclays FA Women's Super League titles during her time at Liverpool. Ahead of the current season, Williams' record of 147 appearances in the league was fifth overall, while she was fourth on the all-time list for assists (28) and second for the number of chances created (266).



The FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame expert selection panel agreed that Williams was a worthy inductee based on her achievements in the league, but also the impact she has had on the women's game during a career that spanned over 20 years.

Meanwhile the second inductee in the Hall of Fame, Yankey is one of England's most decorated players having won every competition available with Arsenal, which included two FA Women's Super League titles in 2011 and 2012. She also starred in the very first FA Women's League Cup Final, when she scored a double in the Gunners' 4-1 win over Birmingham City.

A skilful winger with a wand of a left foot, Yankey was a standout in the inaugural season of the FA Women's Super league, creating more chances than any other player during her team's title-winning campaign. Her two league titles in the FA WSL would contribute to an overall tally of eight during her career.



The FA WSL Hall of Fame expert selection panel agreed that Yankey was a worthy inductee based on her incredible statistic of winning every competition available with Arsenal, and her consistent performances on the pitch.

Two more individuals are to be inducted by lunchtime Thursday following the already announced Yankey and Fara Williams. (ANI)

