Fascinated by how locals celebrate cricket in India: Waugh

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Former Australia captain Steve Waugh said that he had a culture shock when he came to Mumbai for the first time.

Waugh said that he has always been fascinated with how locals in India celebrated cricket.

"Landing in Bombay or Mumbai, as it is now, was a total culture shock, there were just people everywhere, there were cars and bikes and animals and rats and cats running along the footpath and it was just like, where am I? I am in a different world which was just a total shock and a bombardment of the senses," said Waugh in the documentary 'Capturing Cricket: Steve Waugh in India' that is currently streaming on Discovery Plus.