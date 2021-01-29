Fazal, Kashvi emerge champions at KSLTA U-12 Talent Series

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Top seed Meer Fazal Ali of Tamil Nadu brushed past the second seed and home favourite Likith Gowda 6-0, 6-2 in a one-sided final to be crowned champion in the boys under-12 Category of the KSLTA Talent Series on the Tattvam Junior Tour that concluded here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kashvi Sunil defeated the top ranked Meghana GD 6-2, 6-1 to emerge as the girls under-12 champion.