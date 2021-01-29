Fazal, Kashvi emerge champions at KSLTA U-12 Talent Series

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Top seed Meer Fazal Ali of Tamil Nadu brushed past the second seed and home favourite Likith Gowda 6-0, 6-2 in a one-sided final to be crowned champion in the boys under-12 Category of the KSLTA Talent Series on the Tattvam Junior Tour that concluded here on Friday.
Meanwhile, Kashvi Sunil defeated the top ranked Meghana GD 6-2, 6-1 to emerge as the girls under-12 champion.
Meer Fazal lost out on a double crown after he and his partner Shourya Kallamballa lost in the doubles final to Thanish Vepanapalli and Stephen Dylan.
The top seeded duo of Srishti Kiran and Thanu Vishwas overcame Agamya Chandra and Aylin Miriam Cornelio to win the Girls doubles title.
Results (Finals)
Boys U-12 Singles:
Meer Fazal Ali (1) (TN) bt Likith Gowda (2) 6-0, 6-2
Doubles:
Thanish Vepanapalli / Stephen Dylan bt Meer Fazal Ali (TN) / Shourya Kallamballa (1) 6-1, 6-1
Girls U-12 Singles:
Kashvi Sunil (2) bt Meghana GD (1) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
Srishti Kiran / Thanu Vishwas (1) bt Agamya Chandra / Aylin Miriam Cornelio (2) 2-6, 6-3 (10-8)
--IANS
rkm/bg