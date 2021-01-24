Fazal, Meghana given top billing at Tattvam Junior Circuit

KSLTA had recently announced an association with Tattvam Ventures sponsoring an event for the Juniors (U-12, U-14 and U-16) to be held every month in order for the players to improve their rankings and graduate to the National Tour.

Bengaluru: Meer Fazal Ali of Tamil Nadu and Meghana G.D. of Karnataka have been given the top billing in the first of the KSLTA Talent Series on the Tattvam Junior Tour which begins at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) here from Monday.

Likith Gowda and Thanish Vepanapalli (both Karnataka) have been seeded second and third respectively while Praneeth Chittepu of Telangana is seeded fourth. In the girls section, the top four seeds, apart from Meghana, include Kashvi Sunil, Thanu Vishwas and Sana Sesh Varadhamani respectively and all belong to Karnataka.

The main draw for both the Boys and Girls U-12 will consist of 32 players with 24 of them getting a direct entry while eight players came through three qualifying rounds in the boys category and two in the girls category which were held on the weekend.

Results (Final qualifying round) (all from Karnataka unless mentioned)

Boys U-12

Ranveer Pannu (GUJ) bt Adith Gupta 6-0, 6-1; Dylan Stephen bt Ruhan Komandur 6-1, 6-2; Pranit Paul bt Akshara Hiremath 6-1, 6-4; Maneesh bt Krishna Belam 6-1, 6-1; Ahran Jain bt M Shreyank 7-5, 6-2; Ishaan Soni bt Venkatesh Kumar 6-0, 6-1; Arjun Manikantan bt Mohit Reddy 7-6 (2), 6-0; Madhav Dadhich bt Kaman Moorthy 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Girls U-12

Ritisha Choudhary bt Kathryn Michelle 6-0, 6-1; Adiya Ritesh Kumar bt Eshita Sriyala 6-2, 6-0; Harshini Elin bt Harshika Satish 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; Disha Kumar bt Trayi Shetty 6-0, 6-2; Krithika Ramamurthy bt Poorvi Pawan 6-4, 4-6, 6-0; Unnathi Muralidhara bt Jahnavi Madaramittla 6-2, 6-1; Sanmitha Harshini (TN) bt Deshna Bhattacharya 7-6 (6), 6-2; Adya Chaurasia bt Angelina Thiyam 6-1, 7-5.