FC Barcelona confirms signing of Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona [Spain], July 12 (ANI): Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday confirmed the signing of France's forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

The player will be signing a new contract with the club for the next five seasons up to June 2024.

"FC Barcelona has paid the 120 million euro buyout clause to release Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The player will sign a contract with his new club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024, with a buyout clause of 800 million euros," the club said in an official statement.



Griezmann began his senior football career as a member of Spanish team Real Sociedad in 2009, and he finally departed five seasons later to join Atletico Madrid.

The striker was part of the Atletico Madrid's squad that finished as the runners-up in the Champions League in 2016. In the same year, he finished amongst the top three in the battle for the Ballon d'Or.

He was also named La Liga Best Player in 2016. He was nominated for both the Best FIFA Men's Player and Ballon d'Or awards in 2016.

Griezmann was again nominated for Best FIFA Men's Player and Ballon d'Or in 2018.

The 28-year-old was part of France's World Cup winning team and scored four goals in the tournament. He was awarded the man of the match in the finals against Croatia and was also voted the third best player in the tournament behind Luka Modric and Eden Hazard, receiving the Bronze Ball. (ANI)

Griezmann began his senior football career as a member of Spanish team Real Sociedad in 2009, and he finally departed five seasons later to join Atletico Madrid.The striker was part of the Atletico Madrid's squad that finished as the runners-up in the Champions League in 2016. In the same year, he finished amongst the top three in the battle for the Ballon d'Or.He was also named La Liga Best Player in 2016. He was nominated for both the Best FIFA Men's Player and Ballon d'Or awards in 2016.Griezmann was again nominated for Best FIFA Men's Player and Ballon d'Or in 2018.The 28-year-old was part of France's World Cup winning team and scored four goals in the tournament. He was awarded the man of the match in the finals against Croatia and was also voted the third best player in the tournament behind Luka Modric and Eden Hazard, receiving the Bronze Ball. (ANI)