FC Barcelona gets Ansu Fati boost after nine months

Barcelona [Spain], August 24 (ANI): FC Barcelona have been handed a huge boost by the sight of Ansu Fati returning to full training and took part in the session with the first team.



The 18-year-old has not played for the Catalan side for over nine months due to knee problems but is now closing in on a return to action. "@ANSUFATI returns to training with the squad!" FC Barcelona tweeted.

His last competitive appearance for Barca was brought to a close at half-time on November 7, 2020. He was replaced by Lionel Messi in a 5-2 win over Real Betis.

Barca head coach Ronald Koeman earlier had suggested that it could be after the September international break before Fati figures for the Blaugrana. The Dutch tactician said, as per Goal.com: "Ansu is still recovering from his injury, he is improving. It's always difficult to say when but if everything goes well in 2-3 weeks let's see if he can be available to train with the group. And to play games? Probably after the international break."

If all things work out, Fati could come back into contention for a trip to Sevilla on September 11. In their second league game of the season, Barca struggled against Athletic Club and managed to just retrieve a point. (ANI)

