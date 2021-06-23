FC Goa announce first feeder club partnership

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 23 (ANI): As part of the holistic plan to develop the football ecosystem in Goa, FC Goa on Wednesday announced the club's partnership with Sporting Club of Porvorim, a local village club headquartered at Salvador do Mundo.



FC Goa last season partnered with the Panchayat of Salvador do Mundo to refurbish their infrastructure with a training ground being constructed to meet international standards whilst also installing dressing rooms within the facility for the FC Goa first team.

"With the new agreement in place, FC Goa will now provide technical expertise to Sporting Club of Porvorim under the guidance of FC Goa's Technical Team. Coaches from FC Goa will develop a curriculum to train the youth of Porvorim constituency who will play for Sporting Club of Porvorim in the U-14 and U-18 categories," FC Goa said in an official statement.

FC Goa will endeavour as such with the belief that eventually, some of these boys would make it to the Gaurs' youth and senior teams. Sporting Cub of Porvorim is set to participate in the youth leagues organised by the Goa Football Association and the All India Football Federation.

The Gaurs will also partner with the club to organise grassroots festivals every month for boys and girls in the U-12 and U-10 categories. In regards to the same, Sporting Club of Porvorim has announced trials for their U-18 and U-14 football teams. Boys who are born on or after 1-1-2004 and 1-1-2009 will be eligible for the trials for U-18 and U-14 teams respectively.

For the grassroots category, boys and girls born on or after 1-1-2010 will be eligible to try out for the U-12 team and those born on or after 1-1-2012 will be eligible for the U-10 team. (ANI)

