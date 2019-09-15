FC Goa defeat Guardian Angels SC by 1-0

Goa [India], Sept 15 (ANI) FC Goa Developmental Team defeated Guardian Angels SC by 1-0 in the Police Cup at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium here on Sunday.

With this victory, FC Goa Developmental team have secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Police Cup.



The game witnessed a goal-less first half as both the teams gave each other a tough competition. FC Goa and Guardian Angels SC tried their best to open their account but failed in the first half.

In the 64th minute, Christy Davis scored the only goal of the match, handing FC Goa a one-goal lead over Guardian Angels SC.

Despite trying hard to level the scores, Guardian Angels SC failed to score and consequently, they faced a 1-0 defeat. (ANI)

