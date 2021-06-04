FC Goa extend defender Saviour Gama's contract till 2024

Gama, 24, became the club's first-choice left-back in the first season itself in 2019, starting in all but one game in the 2020-21 ISL season.

Goa, June 4 (IANS) Young FC Goa defender Saviour Gama has signed a three-year contract with the Indian Super League (ISL) club, committing himself to the side until 2024.

His performances helped FC Goa secure their fourth consecutive semi-final appearance while propelling the club to a 15-game unbeaten run until the end of the 2020-21 season.

"This feels like home to me. I have felt at home not only because I am in Goa, but also because the club has helped me become the player I am today and given me the respect that every player craves (for)," said Gama, who has come through the club's developmental ranks.

"The new contract means that there will be even more responsibilities on my shoulders and that's something I am looking forward to fulfilling. I am living my dream."

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said Gama has impressed him.

"I feel he is one of the players who has got better throughout the season. His attitude towards learning is fantastic and his best days lie ahead of him. He is very comfortable on the ball, which helps us to build from the back and he is a fighter, who fights for the team every second of the game," he said.

