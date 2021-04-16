FC Goa look to build on Al Rayyan success in second tie

Panaji, April 16 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa will look to build on the success against Qatar's Al Rayyan when they take on UAE's Al Wahda in the second match of the AFC Champions League Group Stage on Saturday.

Terming the draw against the Qatari outfit as "one of the best moments" of his career, FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem said, "Getting a point at the start of the tournament gives you confidence. I am hoping that our players will be more aware of the level, so we should be preparing really well (for Al Wahda). We are looking forward to delivering more, no matter what the result iswe will try to give our best."

Dheeraj, who had represented India in the FIFA under-17 World Cup four years back, said, "It was a very good game and we knew it was going to be difficult. The boys put in a great effort. We gave our best as a team, and I think it is a big achievement."

Al Wahda head coach, Henk ten Cate, had a word of praise for Dheeraj after watching him play the opener. "They are a very well-organised team with a very good defensive centre. They have a really, really good goalkeeper too. So we will be facing good opponents who already have a point, and we don't. But, one win can change the whole thing," ten Cate said.

On how he prepared for the tough contest, Dheeraj said that he had taken a different approach during training. "During the Hero ISL, I used to watch the videos of other teams. But for the match against Al Rayyan, I just watched the set pieces and I didn't go through the individual clips because I wanted to play my natural game. I wanted to prepare for every situation," he said.

FC Goa are the first Indian club to play in the AFC Champions League group stage.

