FC Goa to take on Sesa FA in pre-season friendly match

Goa [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of the sixth season of the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa will take on Sesa Football Academy in the first pre-season friendly match at the Banbolim Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

The Gaurs have an entire contingent after Brandon Fernandes, Mandar Rao Dessai and Manvir Singh have returned to the side after participating in India's World Cup 2002 qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.



FC Goa were the runners-up in 2015 and 2019 season of ISL and are the current holder of the Super Cup and the Goa Professional League, while SeSa Football Academy are the current champions of the Goa Football Association's First Division. (ANI)

