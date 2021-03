Fed Cup: Dhanalakshmi breaks Usha's meet record

Patiala, March 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's S. Dhanalakshmi clocked a meet record in the semi-final of the women's 200 metres in the ongoing 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships at Patiala's National Institute of Sports (NIS) here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old clocked 23.26 seconds to erase P.T. Usha's longstanding meet record of 23.30 seconds set in Chennai in 1998. On Tuesday, Dhanalakshmi had won gold in the women's 100 metres defeating Dutee Chand.