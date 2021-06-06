  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Tennis
  4. Federer pulls out of French Open due to fitness reasons

Federer pulls out of French Open due to fitness reasons

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 6th, 2021, 21:41:05hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Paris, June 6 (IANS) Roger Federer withdrew from French Open tennis ahead of his fourth-round match against Matteo Berrettini, the tournament announced on Sunday.

"After discussions with my team, I've decided I will need to pull out of Roland Garros today," Federer wrote on Twitter.

"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation, it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery. I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court."

--IANS

qma/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features