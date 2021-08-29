Feeling fit, but game should be in a better place: Murray ahead of US Open

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a positive North American hard-court swing, winning first-round matches in Cincinnati and Winston-Salem earlier this month but is cautiously optimistic about his game and fitness, and believes he can raise his level here.

New York, Aug 29 (IANS) Ahead of Andy Murray's big opening-round clash against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open, the British tennis player said that he was feeling fit and confident ahead of the final major of the season and that he would only like his game to be "in a better place".

"Physically, I've been good since I've been here in the matches. I pulled up well the following days after them (Cincinnati and Winston-Salem). That for me has been really positive. I would obviously like my game to be in a better place," Murray, who has had two hip surgeries so far -- the first in January 2018 at Melbourne -- said on Sunday.

Murray has played in six tour-level singles tournaments this season. However, in recent months, the world No. 114 has taken to the practice court with more regularity as he aims to transfer his form into matches.

"The positive thing in the past few months is that I haven't been held back really from what I can do on the practice court," Murray was quoted as saying by atptour.com. "I have been on the practice court and I have been training and doing all the things I wanted to do from a practice perspective. It is the matches where you need to ultimately go out there and perform. That's what's been frustrating the past few weeks," said Murray.

Murray, who defeated Serbian Novak Djokovic in the 2012 US Open final to capture his first major title, will begin his 15th Flushing Meadows campaign against world No. 3 Tsitsipas in a tough opener for the Scot.

Despite this, Murray is relishing the chance to pit himself against one of the favourites for the title and is excited to do so in front of crowds once again in New York.

"[It is] not the easiest draw out there. When you're not seeded, these sorts of things can happen. It will be a good, good test for me to see kind of where my game's at, where it's progressed to from when I arrived in the States.

"The crowd's always helped. They like people that fight, give their all, show their heart and emotion and energy on the court. I think over the years here I've had very good support, so I've enjoyed that," said Murray.

