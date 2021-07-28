Feeling of meeting family after 2 years is beyond words, says Mirabai Chanu

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 28 (ANI): Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Wednesday said that the feeling of meeting family after a span of two years is beyond words.



Chanu returned to her hometown of Imphal on Tuesday and she is now spending some time with her family. The weightlifter had won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

"This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you, Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach this level," Mirabai Chanu tweeted.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum. Chanu on Tuesday received a rousing reception in Imphal as she arrived in her native state Manipur, after a sensational show in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday felicitated India's first medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics Mirabai Chanu. After being felicitated, the Indian weightlifter arrived in Imphal amid a roaring welcome by the people. Everyone lined up in Imphal streets to welcome the Olympic champion.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was also at the Imphal airport to welcome Mirabai Chanu. Manipur Government on Monday had decided to appoint Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.

"Mirabai Chanu would also be rewarded with Rs 1 crore as announced by the government," Biren Singh had told media persons.

He also said Olympian Judoka Likmabam Sushila Devi would be promoted from the post of Constable to Sub-Inspector.

The Chief Minister said that all the participants would be given Rs 25 lakh each. He also said the state government had decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon. (ANI)

