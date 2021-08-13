Felt goosebumps, fought back tears: Neeraj Chopra

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had never met legend Milkha Singh and had planned that he would meet the Flying Sikh after winning an Olympic medal in Athletics. Sadly, Neeraj was training in Portugal when Milkha Singh passed away. "Hopefully he is looking at me from above and is very happy that his dream is now fulfilled," says Neeraj. He dedicates the medal to those Indian athletes who missed victory by a whisker, including PT Usha.

Neeraj reveals that he is a different person when he is on the track. He simply focuses on his event and transforms into a different person. When the national anthem was playing in Tokyo, he shares that he was thrilled and felt goosebumps; he tried not to cry out of sheer happiness. The Gold was worth all the trials, tribulations and injuries he had fought in the past.