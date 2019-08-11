Felt like getting better with each spell: Pat Cummins

London [UK], Aug 11 (ANI): After displaying a brilliant form in the first Ashes Test, Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that in the match he felt like getting better with each spell.

"I felt like with each spell I got a little bit better and better. I haven't played a lot of red-ball [cricket] coming into the first day's play, and I think just trying to find that tempo of Test cricket - it's slightly different to white ball, and I think mixed into that the excitement and the nerves of the first spell in Ashes over here," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

"I was pretty pumped up and felt probably by the lunch session I was into my work and pretty happy how I was going. Definitely, by the end of the game I felt a lot better than that first spell," he added.England was all-out in both the innings and Cummins took seven out of those 20 wickets. Australia registered a massive 251-run victory in the match.Cummins got holds of England's Jos Buttler in both the innings. Cummins feels that his side bowled well to everyone."I felt like both times I was into my work and my rhythm was pretty good. We've all got our plans, but most of the times its around off stump or fourth stump and for the most part of the game we bowled well to everyone," Cummins said."Fortunately it came off against someone like Jos both times early, but we've got our plans to all of them, none of them too flamboyant, they're normally just around that off stump, but he's a dangerous player, and if you can get him early, it goes a long way towards winning the game," he added.The second Ashes Test between Australia and England will start from August 11. (ANI)