Ferguson would have different view on Solskjaer's trophy statement: Mourinho

London [UK], April 10 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said that Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson would have a different view on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's recent remarks on winning the trophies.



Current Red Devils boss Solskjaer played down the significance of ending his side's silverware drought, saying that success in cup competitions is "more of an ego thing from other managers".

"It is his opinion. I am pretty sure his big boss Sir Alex had a different opinion about it. But I respect what Solskjaer thinks. I think different," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying on Solskjaer's comments.

"Freedom of thinking, freedom of ideas, and if that is what he thinks that is fine by me. It is not a problem for me, he is not being disrespectful to anyone. But I repeat I believe his big boss, and the biggest in Premier League history, has a different view in relation to that," he added.

After winning three Scottish Premier Division titles and four Scottish Cups with Aberdeen, Ferguson took over at Old Trafford in 1986 and won a plethora of trophies in his 27 years in charge.

As well as 13 Premier League titles, the Scot guided United to two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups among others.

Former United striker Solskjaer was appointed United boss in 2018 when he replaced Mourinho at the helm. Old Trafford side is still in contention to win the Europa League, having beaten Granada 2-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday.

United currently sit at the second spot in Premier League standing, 14 points behind table-toppers Manchester City. The side will next take on Tottenham on Sunday. (ANI)

