Fernando, Rajapaksa propel Sri Lanka to consolation win over India in 3rd ODI

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 23 (ANI): Avishka Fernando (76) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (65) smashed respective fifties to ensure Sri Lanka did not lose the third and final ODI against India despite a late wobble on Friday.



With this win, Sri Lanka opened their account in the series. India won the ODI series 2-1 after failing to secure a win in the dead rubber on Friday. The hosts defeated India by three wickets on the back of some stunning performances.

Chasing 225, Sri Lanka got off to a steady start scoring 35 runs in the first five overs. Krishnappa Gowtham claimed his maiden international wicket when he dismissed Minod Bhanuka in the sixth over.

However, Sri Lanka ensured a solid start as they raced to 55/1 in 10 overs. Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa held the ground as they stitched a 109-run stand for the second wicket.

Fernando smashed his fifth half-century to put Sri Lanka in control of the chase in Colombo. Meanwhile, Rajapaksa also registered his maiden ODI half-century to aid the hosts' chase.

India bounced back with Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dhananjaya de Silva's wicket but that didn't dent Sri Lanka's hopes. However, the visitors again wobbled when they lost Charith Asalanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka in successive overs.

In the last ten overs, Sri Lanka needed just 10 runs but Rahul Chahar struck to give visitors another blow. However, Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis ensured the hosts get over the line in the 39th over.

Earlier, Praveen Jayawickrama and Akila Dananjaya picked had three wickets each to restrict India to 225.

India were all out for 225, with Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson scoring 49 and 46 runs respectively. Suryakumar Yadav scored 40 before getting trapped in front of the stumps. None of the India batters reached a half-century in the game.

Opting to bat first, India got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the third over. Prithvi Shaw then stitched a 74-run stand for the second wicket with Sanju Samson.

The opening batsman fell just one run short of what would have been his maiden ODI fifty in the 16th over. Samson also departed a few overs later before rain halted the play.

After the game resumed, India suffered a collapse as the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were finally folded for 225/10. The match has been reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain.

Brief Scores: India 225/10 (Prithvi Shaw 49, Samson 46; Dananjaya 3-44) vs Sri Lanka 227/7 Avishka Fernando (76, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 65; Rahul Chahar 3-54) (ANI)













