  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. News
  4. FIDE world women's team c'ship: India beat Georgia to enter finals

FIDE world women's team c'ship: India beat Georgia to enter finals

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 2nd, 2021, 00:35:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Tania Sachdev (Image: FIDE twitter)

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): India on Friday defeated Georgia to reach the finals of the World Women's Team Chess Championship.

The Indian side beat Georgia 2.5-1.5 to advance to the finals of the tournament. Tania Sachdev sealed the deal for India as she defeated Meri Arabidze in the game.

"India beats Georgia 2.5-1.5 and are through to the FINALS of #WWTC2021. Big wins came from
@chessvaishali@TaniaSachdev!Kudos Team@HarikaDronavali@Bhaktichess@chessvaishali
@TaniaSachdevMary@chessgmkunte@Shyam_chess@aicfchess," Chess. com-India tweeted. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features