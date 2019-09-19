FIFA Awards to be telecast live in India on DSPORT

This will be Lex Sportel's second association with a FIFA event after broadcasting the Round 2 draw for Asian qualifiers to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 preliminary competition.

The Best FIFA Football Awards which was constituted in 2016, is aimed at reviving the FIFA World Player of the Year, which was merged with France Football's Ballon d'Or in 2010 to become the FIFA Ballon d'Or in a six-year partnership. The first award ceremony was held on January 9, 2017 in Zurich.

The 2018 edition was held in London. The 2019 edition of the annual awards ceremony is going to be held at La Scala, Milan, Italy.

This year the battle will again be between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi with the addition of Liverpool's star defender Virgil Van Dijk. In the women's category, world cup winners Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe of the USA are accompanied by Lucy Bronze of England. Brazil dominates the nominations in the men's goalkeeper category with Alisson and Ederson ending the year on a high. Germany No. 2 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with the La Liga title to his name for Barcelona makes up the trio competing for the award. The Indian audience can catch the ceremony Live on DSPORT from 12 a.m. onward on September 24.