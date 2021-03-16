FIFA collaborates with United Nations to tackle menace of match-fixing

In line with FIFA's overall vision of making football truly global, as well as its ongoing commitment to protecting and promoting the integrity of the game, the FIFA Global Integrity Programme is designed to improve education and build integrity capacity within all 211 member associations by sharing advanced know-how and resources with integrity officers. The programme also reflects the UNODC's objective of supporting governments and sports organisations in their efforts to safeguard sport from corruption and crime.With the objective of setting up successful and sustainable integrity and anti-corruption initiatives at the local level, the new programme is organised regionally per confederation and includes a series of three-module virtual workshops to be delivered to all FIFA member associations. The first edition of the programme, dedicated to the member associations from the Asian Football Confederation, started with the first module on March 4 and will continue with the second module on March 16.Speaking about the FIFA Global Integrity Programme, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "Match-fixing is an issue that is very real and threatens the integrity and credibility of football in many countries around the world. Working in close collaboration with experts at the UNODC and alongside other ongoing efforts that FIFA is taking, the FIFA Global Integrity Programme is another important step by FIFA to protect the integrity of football and will play an important role in educating and building capacity within member associations to help fight match-fixing at a local level."Alongside the FIFA Global Integrity Programme, FIFA has also announced that it will shortly be launching the FIFA Integrity Officers Community Platform. This will be the first-ever community-driven online platform dedicated exclusively to integrity officers across all member associations and confederations worldwide. This confidential platform will bring together a global network of integrity officers to share their experience and exchange best practice related to preventing and fighting match manipulation and promoting integrity in football.FIFA's Global Integrity Programme is in line with The Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global, which reaffirms FIFA's commitment to fighting match manipulation by implementing integrity initiatives and reporting mechanisms, as well as setting up dedicated educational programmes. As part of its ongoing integrity initiatives, FIFA signed a memorandum of understanding with the UNODC in September 2020 to step up their joint cooperation to address the threats posed by crime to the sport. (ANI)