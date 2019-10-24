FIFA rankings: India drops two spots to 106th position

Zurich [Switzerland], Oct 24 (ANI): The Indian football team has dropped two spots to 106 in the latest FIFA rankings which were revealed on Thursday.

Blue Tigers have been playing regularly since the 2019 Intercontinental Cup in July. The side last played its 2022 Qatar World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint preliminary qualifier.

In the qualifying tournament, India has played three matches so far. The side lost the opening match against Oman 1-2 and drew its next two games against Qatar and Bangladesh.



The match against Qatar ended up as a goalless draw while the game against Bangladesh finished at 1-1.

Bangladesh has increased its ranking by three spots. The team is now at the 184th position.

Belgium has managed to maintain its top sport and they are followed by France and Brazil.

England is placed at the fourth spot while Portugal is at the sixth place.

Uruguay and Croatia have also moved one spot each in the latest ranking. The former is now on the 5th spot while the latter is on the sixth spot.

Spain, Argentina and Colombia finish up the top ten in the rankings. (ANI)

