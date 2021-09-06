FIFA 'regrets' scenes preceding Brazil vs Argentina WC qualifier suspension

Zurich [Switzerland], September 6 (ANI): World football's main governing body, FIFA expressed its 'regrets' following the bizarre events at Corinthians Arena that lead to the suspension of the World Cup qualifying fixture between Brazil and Argentina.



Sunday's match between Brazil and Argentina had to be suspended after health authorities tried to detain several members of the Argentina squad. FIFA now has broken their silence and stated that they have received the first match official reports.

"FIFA regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the CONMEBOL qualifiers of World Cup 2022 which prevented millions of fans from enjoying a match between two of the most important football nations in the world," their statement reads.

"The first match official reports have been sent to FIFA. This information will be analysed by the competent disciplinary bodies and a decision will be taken in due course."

As per Goal.com, three Argentina players -- Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso were cleared to play the match despite being accused of falsifying travel information upon their entry to Brazil.

These players were advised to undergo mandatory quarantine and deportation by the Brazilian government alongside reserve Emiliano Buendia. Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso had travelled to Brazil from the UK and as soon as they entered the country, the authorities had forbidden them from playing the match and they were asked to enter isolation before leaving the country.

These three players had entered Brazil from the UK which is on the red list and under national law, travellers from the UK must complete 14 days of isolation after they land in the country.

The Argentine Premier League contingent, however, only declared that they had been to Caracas, the site of Argentina's last World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, and they allegedly did not reveal to immigration and health authorities that they had been in the UK, reported Goal.com.

As soon as health officers stormed the pitch, Argentine players tried to stop them from apprehending the trio. Skipper Lionel Messi then led his side back to the tunnel and South American football body, CONMEBOL confirmed that action would not resume.

"The World Cup Qualifiers is a FIFA competition. All decisions concerning its organisation and development are the exclusive power of that institution," said CONMEBOL in its statement.

"The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to be followed. These procedures strictly adhere to current regulations," it added. (ANI)

