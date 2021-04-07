FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA issued a statement on its website stating, "The situation was prompted by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protestors and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF led by Haroon Malik and to hand over the leadership of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah."

Lausanne, April 7 (IANS) Football's world governing body FIFA on Wednesday suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect due to third-party interference. It also banned the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) due to government interference.

The PFF office was attacked on March 27 this year and people inside held hostage by its former president, Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, and his group.

The world governing body added that a warning letter had been issued before the action was taken.

FIFA said its order would only be revoked if full control of the PFF is given back to Haroon Malik.

"This suspension will only be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation from the normalisation committee of the PFF that PFF's premises, accounts, administration and communication channels are again under its full control and it can continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance."

The Chadian Football Association (FTFA) suspension was prompted by the recent decisions of Chadian government authorities to permanently withdraw the powers delegated to the FTFA, establish a national committee for the temporary management of football and seize control of the FTFA premises.

--IANS

akm/kh