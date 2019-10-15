FIFA to invest in football education in Lebanon

"We have started this program in Lebanon because we received quick support from the Lebanese Football Association and the Lebanese government," Infantino said on Monday during his meeting with Prime Minister Saad Hariri at Grand Serail, reports Xinhua news agency.

Infantino said that FIFA will invest in the FIFA Forward Program, which aims at providing the resources and structure to deliver a state-of-the-art development program by building a special headquarter for a Lebanese Football Association. This will allow FIFA to organise activities in Lebanon.

"We are working on this project in order to include children from different countries and backgrounds. The advantage of the game is that it gathers people with the same passion for football," he said.