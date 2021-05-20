FIFA U-17 women's World Cup 2022 in India to kick off on October 11

Zurich [Switzerland], May 20 (ANI): FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 slated to be held in India will be played from October 11 to 30 next year, the governing body of football announced on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the FIFA women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand will be played from July 20 to August 20, 2023, while the new playoff tournament for the showpiece event will be held from February 17 to 23, 2023.

"Meeting by videoconference on the eve of the 71st FIFA Congress, the FIFA Council also approved key dates for the international match calendars, chief among which were the tournament dates for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 from July 20 to August 20, 2023," FIFA said in a statement.

"The new play-off tournament for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be held from 17 to 23 February 2023," the statement further said.

"The Council also approved dates for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 (October 11-30, 2022), FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022 (August 10-28, 2022), as well as a 14-team play-off for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 taking place between June 19 and 25 this year," it added.

According to the body, a third package of reforms to the transfer system were approved on Thursday by the FIFA Council.

The reforms concern important regulatory matters regarding the international transfer of minors, squad sizes (in particular with respect to loans), player registration periods and transfer windows, financial regulation, and related matters, including collective bargaining agreements, sporting just cause, and registration.

The reforms were approved by the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee last Friday following an ongoing and wide-ranging consultation process conducted with key actors throughout the world of football.

The latest package follows previous reforms that resulted in the creation of a clearinghouse and regulatory conditions to enforce the payment of training compensation.

In addition, the Council approved the establishment of respective FIFA subsidiaries to manage the organisation of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand and the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. (ANI)

