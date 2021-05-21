FIFA under-17 women's WC to be held in India in October 2022

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The 2022 FIFA under-17 Women's World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to 30, 2022, football's global governing body said. India was set to host the 2021 u-17 Women's World Cup before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World Cup was originally to be played between November 2 and 21, 2020, before being postponed to 2021. It was to be staged from February 17-March 7.