Fifth Ashes Test: England end day two in a strong position

London [UK], Sept 14 (ANI): England ended day two of the fifth and final Ashes Test in a strong position after bundling out Australia for 225 in the first innings, gaining a lead of 69 runs here at the Oval.

After bowling out Aussies, England just had to face four overs and openers Rory Burns and Joe Denly ensured they do not lose a wicket and the side finished the day at 9/0, taking the lead to 78.

In pursuit of England's first innings score, Australia once again got off to a bad start as the side lost its openers David Warner (5) and Marcus Harris (3) in quick succession as both batsmen were sent to the pavilion by Jofra Archer.Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne retrieved the innings for Aussies as they put up a 69-run stand, but their resistance was cut short by Archer as he had Labuschagne (48) plum in front to reduce Australia to 83/3.After Labuschagne's dismissal, Australia kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and at one stage the side saw itself at 166/7. Matthew Wade (19), Mitchell Marsh (17), Tim Paine (1) and Pat Cummins (0) all failed to leave a mark with the bat.Smith (80) however kept on batting at one end, but he was finally dismissed for his lowest score of the series by Chris Woakes restricting Australia to 187/8.Nathan Lyon and Peter Siddle added some runs late in the day, ensuring the team from Down Under goes past the 220-run mark. Both Lyon (25) and Siddle (18) were sent back to the pavilion by Archer. This enabled the pacer to take his wicket tally to six and bundle Australia out for 225.Earlier in the day, England was bundled out for 294 in their first innings. Overnight batters Jos Buttler and Jack Leach were able to add only 23 runs more to the score.Marsh went on to dismiss Leach (21) to take his fifth wicket in the innings. Jos Buttler was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 70 runs. (ANI)