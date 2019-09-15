Fifth Ashes Test: England extend lead to 382, end day three in a strong position

London [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): England ended day three of the fifth and final Test in the ongoing Ashes in a strong position after extending their lead to 382 in the second innings here at the Oval.

Resuming day three at 9/0, England openers Rory Burns and Joe Denly were able to put up the first fifty-wicket opening stand in the entire series. However, soon after, Nathan Lyon ended their 54-run stand, as he sent Burns (20) back to the pavilion.

Skipper Joe Root (21) was also not able to put up a big score and Lyon had him caught at the hands of Steve Smith, reducing England to 87/2.All-rounder Ben Stokes then joined Denly in the middle and the duo put up a 127-run stand, which saw both batsmen bringing up their half-centuries. Both batsmen ensured England keeps scoring at a brisk pace to further extend their lead.Stokes (67) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Lyon to restrict the side to 214/3. Denly (94) was also dismissed within the span of eight runs by Peter Siddle to reduce England to 222/4.Jonny Bairstow (14), Sam Curran (17) and Chris Woakes (6) all failed to put up big scores, but wicket-keeper batsmen Jos Buttler ensured England's lead goes past 350-run mark.Buttler played a knock of 47 runs and was finally sent back to the pavilion by Siddle.Jofra Archer and Jack Leach ensured that the Three Lions does not lose any more wickets before the close of play. England ended day three at 313/8, with a lead of 382 runs.England had scored 294 runs in their first innings, and bundled out Australia for 225, gaining a lead of 69. (ANI)