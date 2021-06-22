Fifth-seeded Ruud advances, to face Sandgren in second round

The fifth seed here, Ruud broke the Frenchman's serve twice and won 80 per cent of his first-service points to advance at the grass-court event in Spain. The 22-year-old will play Tennys Sandgren next after the American overcame world No. 69 Spaniard Jaume Munar 7-6(3), 7-5.

Mallorca, June 22 (IANS) Norway's world No. 15 Casper Ruud moved past the 71st ranked Gilles Simon of France 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach the second-round at the Mallorca Championships and record his first grass-court victory of the season.

World No. 29 Karen Khachanov of Russia fought past French qualifier Lucas Pouille 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-4 in two hours and 17 minutes. The Russian hit 13 aces and won 42 per cent of the points on Pouille's second serve to set up a clash with Feliciano Lopez of Spain in the second round.

Lopez, who has won four of his seven ATP Tour titles on grass, defeated fellow Spaniard Nicola Kuhn 6-1, 7-6(4). The World No. 90 won 84 per cent of his first-service points and broke Kuhn three times. The 39-year-old will be aiming to record his 500th career win against Khachanov.

Frenchman Corentin Moutet also advanced as he beat Lloyd Harris of South Africa 6-4, 6-2 in 88 minutes. The World No. 85 did not face a break point against the South African and will meet top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

Italian Stefano Travaglia defeated Guido Pella of Argentina 7-5, 7-6(4), and Slovakian qualifier Lukas Klein overcame world No. 41 Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6(2). Former world No. 35 Jiri Vesely beat Salvatore Caruso of Italy 7-6(2), 6-2 to also move through on Monday.

--IANS

akm/rs