FIH Men's Junior WC: Belgium, Malaysia advance into QFs

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Belgium and Malaysia qualified to the quarter-finals from Pool A at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 on Saturday.



Team Belgium defeated Chile by 3-0 while Malaysia reigned supreme in a thrilling encounter against South Africa by 4-3 on Day 4. The fourth quarter saw South Africa draw level twice but Muhibddin Moharam bagged the winner for Malaysia in the 56th minute.

South Africa and Chile will now play the classification matches. On Friday, South Africa maintained hopes of reaching the competition quarter-finals, bouncing back from Wednesday's defeat against Belgium to claim a comprehensive 5-1 triumph over Chile.

On the same day, an extraordinary defensive effort helped Malaysia claim a draw against Belgium, with goalkeeper Shamir Shamsul producing a Player of the Match performance. (ANI)

