FIH Men's Junior WC: Hosts India thrash Canada 13-1

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 25 (ANI): Hosts India thrashed Canada 13-1 in their second Pool B match of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Thursday.



For India, Uttam Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sanjay, Maninder Singh, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Hundal Araijeet Singh, and Abhisek Lakra got on the scoring sheet.

Coming to Canada, the only goal scorer in the match was Chris Tardif. After their opening game defeat against France, the hosts came off the blocks very quickly with Uttam Singh opening the scoring for India after just three minutes in the match.

The captain Vivek Sagar Prasad doubled the team's lead in Q1 after lifting the one over the Canadian goalkeeper. The vice-captain Sanjay soon found himself among the goals after he dispatched a penalty stroke in the back of the net in the second quarter.

Maninder Singh who created most of the problems for Canada defence in the match got on the scoresheet after he struck a powerful strike home in Q2. Then in the dying moments of the first half, Canada pegged one back as Chris Tardif late deflection from the penalty corner gave them something to celebrate going into the break.

The second half began at the same pace for India as Sanjay bagged his second goal of the match after a solid drag flick. Sharda Nand Tiwari soon joined the party as he nailed down the PC through the goalkeeper's legs after Canada went down by a man.

The men in blue never took their feet off the pedal as Hundal Araijeet Singh fired a brilliant drag-flick into the top left corner as hosts went into Q4 with 7-1 score.

The goal rush continued at the Kalinga Stadium as Uttam Singh got his second of the night in the last quarter. Soon, Hundal Araijeet Singh scored two quick field goals to complete his hat-trick as India's tally reached double figures.

Sharda Nand Tiwari bagged his second of the match through a PC before Abhishek Lakra found himself in the scoring sheet. The Indian vice-captain Sanjay soon bagged his second hat-trick of the tournament as India converted another PC in the match. With that treble, hosts rounded up a memorable night in Odisha. (ANI)

