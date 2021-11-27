FIH Men's Junior WC: Hosts India thrash Poland, to lock horns against Belgium in quarters

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Team India thrashed Poland 8-2 in their third Pool B match of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Saturday.



For India, Sanjay, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Uttam Singh, Sharda Nand Tiwari got on the scoring sheet. Coming to Canada, Wojciech Rutkowski and Robert Pawlak were the only goal scorers.

Team India will now be facing Belgium in their quarter-final clash on December 1.

Earlier in the day, Belgium and Malaysia qualified to the quarter-finals from Pool A at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 on Saturday.

Team Belgium defeated Chile by 3-0 while Malaysia reigned supreme in a thrilling encounter against South Africa by 4-3 on Day 4. The fourth quarter saw South Africa draw level twice but Muhibddin Moharam bagged the winner for Malaysia in the 56th minute. (ANI)

