Final round of national racing c'ship starts Jan 21

Coimbatore, Jan 21 (IANS) Twelve races will be held across two categories in the final round of the National Racing Championship which will be held from January 21 to 24 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Chennai's Ashwin Dutta leads the standings in the Formula LGB4 category with 39 points. Fellow Chennai racer Raghul Rangasamy of MSport with 32 points closely follows him with his teammate Vishnu Prasad at 30 points. Dutta's team Dark Don Racing heads the standings with 80 points, followed by MSport at 74 and Ahura Racing at 29.