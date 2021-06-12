Finally, Cricket South Africa has a president

The Independent Directors Nominations Panel appointed the following seven independent directors: Steven Budlender SC, Andrew Hudson, Dugmore Lushaba, Lawson Naidoo, Andisa Ntsubane, Mark Rayner, and Muditambi Ravele, said a CSA statement.

Johannesburg, June 12 (IANS) Rihan Richards and Donovan May were elected unanimously the president and vice-president, respectively, of Cricket South Africa (CSA) at its annual general meeting on Saturday, it was announced.

The meeting was adjourned to next Wednesday evening when the eighth independent director will be appointed as well as the chair and members of the Audit and Risk Committee.

The following non-independent directors were elected: Daniel Govender, John Mogodi, Craig Nel, Tebogo Siko and Simphiwe Ndzundzu.

The chair of the Board and the Lead Independent Director (LID) will be elected at the first meeting of the new Board.

The new CSA Board will plan for this year's AGM in September as the matters dealt with on Saturday refer to the previous financial year that finished in April 2020.

Price Waterhouse Coopers were appointed as independent auditors for the past financial year.

"It is important that we hold everybody to account and never accept anything at face value without a thorough interrogation," Richards said at the AGM.

"The challenge that faces us as leadership is to lead righteously, promote the interest of CSA above all else, ready ourselves to be the servants of the game and the nation, continue to seek and promote what is right. Let us continually remind ourselves that it is not about us but about the game."

