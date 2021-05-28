First appearance in Super League most important page in Dutch Cricket History book, says coach

Dubai [UAE], May 28 (ANI): Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell has dubbed his team's first series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League as "the most important page in the Dutch Cricket History book."





The Netherlands take on Ireland in three ODIs from June 2 to 7 June at Kampong in Utrecht. Alongside county trio Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover, the squad features exciting youngster Musa Nadeem Ahmad, who will be hoping to make his debut.



"Our first appearance in the much talked about Super League is no doubt the most important page in the Dutch Cricket History book. We hope to open this chapter with a really competitive series against our great friends and adversaries Ireland," Netherlands coach Campbell said, as per an ICC release.



"We will continue to back our best young talent and I'm extremely pleased to add Musa Nadeem to our long list of recent debutants. His form in the Topklasse has been outstanding as well as his hard work throughout our long hiatus from international cricket due to Covid. This will no doubt be an extremely tough series, but I know the players are ready to go and it should be an exciting week of cricket."



While the Netherlands are making a belated start to their CWC Super League campaign due to the logistical complications of the coronavirus pandemic, they can still climb as high as fifth on the ladder if they win their series against Ireland 3-0. Ireland, currently 10th with 10 points, could move as high as second with a 3-0 win.



Netherlands squad: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edward, Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visee, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar. (ANI)



