First Beach Teqball National C'ship to act as selection ground for Indian team for Asian Beach Games

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): TeqBall India has announced the first edition of the Beach TeqBall National Championship for men and women. The championship will be conducted in association with the Tamil Nadu Teqball Association and the support of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Corporation Development Corporation.



The championship will be held at the TTDC Beach Resort, Mahabalipuram, and will rigorously follow all the required Covid protocols and will be the stepping stone to the selection of the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Beach Games 2021.

"TeqBall is one of the fastest growing sports at the moment. In just a few years, it has been able to achieve recognition of many important international multisport organisation such as Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and ANOCA. We faced a lot of challenges the whole of last year due to Covid-19 restrictions with quite a few of our events getting cancelled as well," said Bipin Suryawanshi, President, TeqBall India in a statement.

"We are excited that we are able to conduct a tournament of such a high standard back in these times. The potential for the upcoming Asian Beach Games 2021 is immense, and we are doing everything we can to make the Indian team major contenders to medal," he added.

Teqball India is riding on the success of the first Teqball National Challenger series held in Tamil Nadu from August 27 till August 30 and is looking to carry this momentum forward with the upcoming championship.

"We are happy that Chennai has been chosen to host the 1st Beach National Teqball Championship and am very excited about the prospective team that will be chosen via this event. Teqball is rapidly growing and we are gearing up to make sure all preparations are in order to accommodate a championship offline after all this time," said G Motilal, President, Tamil Nadu Teqball Association.

The tournament will kick off with a total number of 20 confirmed teams in men's and 12 teams in the women's category.

TeqBall is a recognized sport of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and a part of the upcoming 2021 Asian Beach Games that will be held in China. The men's and women's team will be selected depending on the performances at the upcoming national championship where a complete team will be announced to represent the Indian Contingent at the upcoming Asian Beach Games 2021. (ANI)

