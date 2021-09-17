First edition of Playbooks for Beijing 2022 to be published in October: IOC President Bach

Beijing [China], September 17 (ANI): The first edition of the Playbooks for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, which outline all the countermeasures for each stakeholder group, is scheduled to be published in October, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach stated in a letter to the Olympic Movement on Friday.



The Tokyo 2020 Games saw playbooks in force for the first time. The Playbooks are the basis of the organising committee collective game plan to ensure that all Olympic and Paralympic Games participants and the people of the host city and country remain safe and healthy.

In the Tokyo 2020, Playbooks outlined the responsibilities of all Games participants and the rules that were to be followed -- starting 14 days before travel as well as entry to Japan, throughout the Games, and departing.

The Playbooks will be developed jointly by the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, and the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee.

"While the pandemic is far from over, I would like to reassure you that together with our Chinese partners and friends, we are sparing no effort to make these Olympic Winter Games safe and secure for everyone. As we did in Tokyo, we are putting in place rigorous COVID-19 countermeasures to ensure the health and safety of all Olympic participants in Beijing. We continue to be guided in this by the scientific advice of the World Health Organization and international experts. The first edition of the Playbooks for Beijing, which outline all the countermeasures for each stakeholder group, is scheduled to be published in October," Thomas Bach stated in a letter to the Olympic movement.

Earlier in the day, "Together for a Shared Future" was revealed as the official motto of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 at a ceremony held in the city's Capital Museum.

The Organising Committee explained that the motto represents the power of the Games to overcome global challenges as a community, with a shared future for humankind. The words reflect the necessity for the world to work together towards a better tomorrow, especially given the difficulties faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

