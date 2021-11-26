First Test between India A and South Africa A ends in a draw

Bloemfontein, Nov 26 (IANS) The first four-day match between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the fourth and final day, here on Friday.

South Africa A, who were put in to bat, posted 509/7 on the back of captain Pieter Mal'n's 163 and Tony de Zor'i's 117. For India A, speedsters Navdeep Saini and Arzan Nagwaswalla scalped two wickets each.