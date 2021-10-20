Five arrests made after Man City fan attacked brutally in Belgium

Bruges [Belgium], October 20 (ANI): Five arrests have been confirmed after one Manchester city fan was left in critical condition following an attack in Drongen.



Following the Champions League match between Manchester City and Brugge, 63-year-old Guido De Pauw and his son were in a car park when a Club Brugge fan took his scarf and struck him in the head, reported Goal.com.

"Last night around 10.40pm, an incident took place in the parking lot of the E40 Drongen towards Brussels," read an official statement.

"A man wearing a Manchester City scarf had stopped his car in Drongen after the Club Brugge - Manchester City football match and had gone into a shop. According to the first findings of the investigation, his football scarf was taken in the shop by a suspect and he walked outside with it," it added.

The statement further read: "Subsequently, the victim came into confrontation with some suspects in the parking lot, and ended up on the ground after being physically assaulted. The emergency services arrived on the scene. The victim, a 63-year-old man from Ninove, was taken to hospital. He is in mortal danger. There were a number of witnesses to the facts."

"Due to these facts, the police arrested five people during the night. They were arrested by order of the East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office. The investigation is in full swing," it added.

In the Group A clash, Manchester City bounced back from the loss to Paris Saint-Germain with a superb performance against Club Brugge. City were magnificent from start to finish, with the 5-1 victory - if anything - flattering the hosts.

The scoreline equalled City's winning margin in a Champions League away game, having beaten Basel and Feyenoord 4-0 - though this is the first time the defending Premier League champions hit five goals away from home in the Champions League proper. (ANI)

