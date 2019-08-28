Five benefits to come from the renaming of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

The Feroz Shah Kotla, one of the oldest cricket stadiums in India, was on Tuesday renamed after the late Arun Jaitley. Mr Jaitley, renowned lawyer and BJP politician, also headed the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) for a significant period and passed away last week. The reactions to this news of renaming are mixed. Some are happy like Gautam Gambhir; others not. We also endorse this move by the DDCA and it’s not without reasons.



Here are the five auguries we can expect being realised in near future:

The pitch will now behave: The pitch at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium has been infamous. It is low and slow and on one occasion it was banned after Sri Lankan players refused to go on with the game having been hit on their bodies by deliveries on account of the “dangerous” infidelity of the pitch in terms of bounce.

India will never lose to Pakistan here: It will be naïve to think the current BJP government at the centre had no role in rechristening the stadium. During their tenure so far, they have already changed several cities’ names. Some Railway stations have been rechristened too in order to diss the Muslim dynasties that had given the previous names. Though these dynasties are not there in existence anymore! Anyway coming back to the point: it’s common knowledge the BJP does everything that harms Pakistan which means Pakistan now have extremely little chance of winning here. Their record is already bad here, just one win across seven international games (five Tests and two ODIs). Imagine what is going to happen now. The BCCI should invite Pakistan for a bilateral series just to test this.

Delhi Capitals should win their maiden IPL: Delhi Capitals are currently one of the few teams in the IPL not to have won the trophy. That is largely down to their pathetic performance at home. They are probably the only team in the IPL that looks like playing on Mars when they play at home on that slow and low track. Things should change for the better for them now.

Delhi can host international matches in winters without a worry: The national capital’s air is terribly polluted especially in winters when smog takes complete hold of the city, also affecting visibility a great deal. With the renaming of the stadium, one can expect the air and visibility at least in and about the stadium – yes, the Arun Jaitley Stadium – to improve, leading to some nice international match-ups for fans to enjoy in their warm winter clothes.

Better facilities/arrangements for fans: Imagine paying 10-20 bucks for 50 ml water in 45 degrees Celsius during some IPL games. That’s exactly what happens at this stadium. Some parts of the stadium are so exposed to a belligerent, relentless sun, especially if the match happens to be scheduled for a 4 pm start, that it will be a miracle if fans don’t succumb to heatstroke. Let’s not even discuss the tear-inducing conditions of the lavatories.

PS: By the way, Google will now also be under tremendous pressure to satiate the public’s curiosity about the Tughlaq dynasty (especially about Feroz Shah Tughlaq). Some lessons in history can only do one good.

(This article has been written in jest. The purpose is to make the readers laugh, nothing else. Definitely no intention to hurt anyone)