Five-day Test cricket is way to go, says Mickey Arthur

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur said that Test 'five-day test cricket is the way to go'.

"I think five-day Test cricket is the way to go. Test cricket challenges you mentally, physically and technically," Arthur said pre-match press-conference.

Coach Arthur said that Test cricket fabric of Test cricket shouldn't be messed with as challenges players mentally, physically and technically.



"I think the fabric of Test cricket shouldn't be messed with. You want wickets deteriorating down on day five, you want thrillers that go all the way, there are a lot of really good exciting draws where one team plays it out," he said.

Currently, Team India is leading the three-match T20I series 1-0. In the second match, Virat Kohli led side defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second match while the first game was abandoned due to rain.

India will take on Sri Lanka in the third T20I match at Pune on January 10. (ANI)

