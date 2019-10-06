Five-star Shami poses with broken stump

Shami took the wickets of Temba Bavuma, skipper Faf du Plessis and first innings centurion Quinton de Kock to rattle the Proteas and take India closer to victory. The South African lower order provided some resistance led by Dane Piedt, who scored a gritty 56 off 107 balls. However, it was Shami who again provided the crucial breakthrough.

Piedt and Senuran Muthuswamy put up 91 runs for the ninth wicket before Shami was brought back into the attack after a brief gap. He struck with his first ball with Piedt looking to drive a fullish delivery but instead chopping it on to the stumps.

One of the stumps was broken and the BCCI put up an image of Shami posing with it at the end of the day's proceedings on their Instagram page.