Flame for Beijing 2022 Winter Games lit in Ancient Olympia

During the traditional ceremony, actress Xanthi Georgiou in the role of an ancient Greek High Priestess used a concave mirror to focus the sun's rays and light a torch before the 2,500-year-old Temple of Hera, a goddess in ancient Greek mythology.

Ancient Olympia (Greece), Oct 18 (IANS) The Olympic Flame that will be burning for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games was ignited on Monday at the birthplace of the Games in Ancient Olympia, Greece.

At the end of the ceremony, the High Priestess handed over the flame to the first torchbearer, Greek skier Ioannis Antoniou, inside the stadium which hosted the first Games centuries ago.

A total of three torchbearers will relay the torch in Ancient Olympia. Former Chinese short track speed skating athlete Li Jiajun was the second runner, reports Xinhua.

Following a short symbolic torch relay, the flame will be transferred to Athens to be passed over on Tuesday to the organisers of Beijing 2022.

The XXIV Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, 2022, followed by the Paralympics Winter Games.

--IANS

bsk