Flick to coach German national football team after Euro

The agreement will be valid until after Euro 2024, which is set to take place in Germany.

Berlin, May 25 (IANS) Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick will take charge as German national team coach once Joachim Loew quits after Euro 2020, the German Football Federation (DFB) said on Tuesday.

"Everything happened very quickly, especially signing the contract, but I'm really happy to be the Germany head coach from autumn," Flick said.

"The season has just finished and the last two years at FC Bayern have left their mark on me. The team spirit and attitude of the players were excellent and I will take plenty with me that will help my work in my new role."

Flick was tapped as the candidate to replace current Germany coach Loew after the latter said in February he would step down following the Euro tournament, which starts next month, reports DPA.

DFB director Oliver Bierhoff, who led the negotiations with Flick, said he's "very proud" to have signed the coach.

"He was top of my wish-list right from the start. It was important for me that we have that clarity ahead of Euros. We have one major common goal, which is to return to the top of world rankings," Bierhoff said.

After a successful 18-month reign at German champions Bayern Munich, where he secured seven titles with the team including Champions League in 2020, Flick had reportedly also been an option for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur and Spanish club Barcelona.

