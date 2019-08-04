Florida T20I: India win toss, elect to bat first against Windies

Florida [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I here at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

The Men in Blue did not make any change in their lineup from the first T20I whereas West Indies made one change in their team as they brought in Khary Pierre in place of John Campbell.

"Looks like a pretty okay wicket today. All that moisture from yesterday is gone and the pitch is going to get slower and slower. I think the first six overs the ball will come on nicely, so that's a good time to lay a platform. You have to think on your feet on a pitch like this," Indian skipper Virat Kohli said at the time of toss."It looks a better wicket. We still think there will be some moisture. It shouldn't change too much over 20 overs. We need to put in a similar performance in the field like yesterday and improve on our batting. The message has been to keep the positive intent, but just assess better and communicate better. Just make smarter decisions," West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite said.The Men in Blue had defeated Windies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday by four wickets. The first match was a low scoring affair as Windies were restricted to just 95/9 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to Navdeep Saini's three-wicket haul.India chased down the target with four wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare.Following are playing XI:India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep SainiWest Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Keemo Paul, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas. (ANI)