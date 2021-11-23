Focus on health for Hangzhou 2022 Para Games, Chefs de Mission told

Hangzhou, Nov 23 (IANS) The organisers of next year's Asian Asian Para Games at Hangzhou in China have promised to further strengthen the measures for Covid-19 prevention control to ensure safe and secure competition. Various issues related to the Games came up at the Chefs de Mission Seminar held virtually last week at which the delegation were given a comprehensive introduction to the preparations of the Games.

"We are confident that we are able to stage a safe and successful sports event, with emphasis on safety and delivery of quality Games. We promise to further strengthen the measures for Covid 19 prevention control to ensure safety competition," Liu Xin, Vice President and Secretary-General of HAPGOC, and Mayor of Hangzhou, informed the seminar.

The organising committee of the Hangzhou Para Asian Games (HAPGOC) also shared that the Hangzhou 2022 will feature five more sports than the Indonesia 2018 Asian Para Games. A total of approximately 3,800 athletes are expected to compete in 604 events across 22 sports, the Asian Paralympic Committee informed in a release on Tuesday.

The delegates were also given updates on the Sports and Doping Control, Competition & Training Venues, Accreditation, Classification, Medical Services, Ticketing, Athletes Village and Ceremonies, etc. during the two-day meeting.

With less than one year to go to the opening of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, the two-day seminar was held virtually and was attended by 44 Chefs de Mission from Asia's National Paralympic Committees as well as future Games organisers who attended as observers.

Opening the Seminar, APC President Majid Rashed highlighted the importance of the Hangzhou 2022 Games in building the Paralympic movement in the region and helping achie'e the APC's vision to use para-sport to drive a more inclusive Asia.

He also praised the efforts of the organising committee (HAPGOC) who have worked tirelessly to ensure that Hangzhou is ready for NPCs and their athletes in just under a year.

--IANS

bsk