Focus on Shaw, Yadav as India look to seal series (Preview, 2nd T20I)

Colombo, July 26 (IANS) India will aim to seal the T20 International series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second of the three-match series at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Tuesday.

India have already won the ODI series 2-1.

Two members of the Indian team in Sri Lanka, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, will be travelling to England immediately after the series and it will be interesting to see if the team management comprising skipper Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid play the two or bench them, allowing them to focus on the Test series in England.